《要塞英雄》賽事玩家作弊官方祭重罰　終生禁賽、支付和解金

記者楊智仁／綜合報導

來自大洋洲的玩家 RepulseGod 透過作弊手段獲得 2023 年 《要塞英雄 Fortnite》 FNCS 全球總決賽資格後，Epic Games 對其展開法律行動，除了永久禁止 RepulseGod 參與所有《要塞英雄》賽事外，Epic Games 還將其不正當獲得的獎金捐贈給慈善機構，甚至要求他在自己的 YouTube 頻道上發布公開道歉影片。

▼《要塞英雄 Fortnite》。（圖／翻攝自Fortnite）

Epic Games 一直致力於打擊《要塞英雄》作弊行為，尤其是在官方賽事中，近日官方發表公告，詳細說明了對玩家 Morgan "RepulseGod" Bamford 提起的訴訟結果，經過深入調查 Epic Games 發現 RepulseGod 在 2023 年 FNCS 全球總決賽資格賽中作弊，他與另一位玩家 Jace 在 2023 年 FNCS Major 3 賽事中奪冠，然而 RepulseGod 私下共享他的遊戲帳號給另一位玩家 Forbes，由後者代替他與 Jace 一同參賽，這嚴重違反規則。

