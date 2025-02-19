ETtoday新聞雲手機版 | 新聞雲APP遊戲雲粉絲團

《要塞英雄》賽事玩家作弊官方祭重罰　終生禁賽、支付和解金

記者楊智仁／綜合報導

來自大洋洲的玩家 RepulseGod 透過作弊手段獲得 2023 年 《要塞英雄 Fortnite》 FNCS 全球總決賽資格後，Epic Games 對其展開法律行動，除了永久禁止 RepulseGod 參與所有《要塞英雄》賽事外，Epic Games 還將其不正當獲得的獎金捐贈給慈善機構，甚至要求他在自己的 YouTube 頻道上發布公開道歉影片。

▼《要塞英雄 Fortnite》。（圖／翻攝自Fortnite） ▲▼要塞英雄。（圖／翻攝自Fortnite）

Epic Games 一直致力於打擊《要塞英雄》作弊行為，尤其是在官方賽事中，近日官方發表公告，詳細說明了對玩家 Morgan "RepulseGod" Bamford 提起的訴訟結果，經過深入調查 Epic Games 發現 RepulseGod 在 2023 年 FNCS 全球總決賽資格賽中作弊，他與另一位玩家 Jace 在 2023 年 FNCS Major 3 賽事中奪冠，然而 RepulseGod 私下共享他的遊戲帳號給另一位玩家 Forbes，由後者代替他與 Jace 一同參賽，這嚴重違反規則。

Epic Games 針對此案發表聲明，「我們對一名透過共享帳號不公平獲得 FNCS 賽事資格的玩家採取了法律行動，現在，他已被永久禁止參加《Fortnite》賽事，其不應得的獎金也將捐給慈善機構。」除了此之外，Epic Games 還要求 RepulseGod 支付額外和解金、強制他在自己的 YouTube 頻道上發布公開道歉影片。

關鍵字：電競

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

遊戲新鮮事都在這裡，按「讚」加入ETtoday遊戲雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ETtoday著作權聲明]

推薦閱讀

《原神》米哈遊嚴懲洩密：追責200多人、侵權者遭重罰247萬

任天堂音響鬧鐘Alarmo確定在台發售　瑪利歐日正式開賣

《要塞英雄》賽事玩家作弊官方祭重罰　終生禁賽、支付和解金

《MF GHOST燃油車鬥魂》連載7年最終回！粉絲不捨期待動畫第三季

動畫大師湯淺政明成立「Ame pippin」　想打造創新影像

劇場版「鬼滅之刃 無限城篇」3月曝新情報　劍士集結活動超滿

Bethesda辦《上古卷軸６》慈善拍賣　競標NPC設計機會

馬斯克將創AI工作室喊「讓遊戲再次偉大」　掀業界正反兩派議論

YOASOBI超現實演唱會電影跳動解禁！特殊場劇院應援合唱全OK

任天堂設「台灣任天堂股份有限公司」　強化台灣市場業務基礎

ETtoday遊戲雲

讀者迴響

ETtoday遊戲雲

熱門新聞

「鬼滅之刃 無限城篇」3月曝新情報

動畫大師湯淺政明成立Ame pippin

針對《幻獸帕魯》任天堂23項專利被駁回

沙特俱樂部建《聯盟戰棋》戰隊

任天堂音響鬧鐘Alarmo確定在台發售

《MFGHOST燃油車鬥魂》漫畫完結

PSN大當機！全球玩家傻眼　官方宣布「補償方案」出爐

《獵人》格鬥遊戲確定7月上市

《航海王 海賊無雙4》銷量破400萬

《葬送的芙莉蓮》開心遊台灣

最新新聞

《原神》米哈遊嚴懲洩密：追責200多人

任天堂音響鬧鐘Alarmo確定在台發售

《要塞英雄》賽事玩家作弊官方祭重罰

《MFGHOST燃油車鬥魂》漫畫完結

動畫大師湯淺政明成立Ame pippin

「鬼滅之刃 無限城篇」3月曝新情報

Bethesda辦《上古卷軸６》慈善會

馬斯克創AI工作室喊「讓遊戲再次偉大」

YOASOBI超現實演唱會電影跳動解禁

任天堂設「台灣任天堂股份有限公司」

熱門快報

一起來「蕉」流正能量

「文里補習班」開課啦！用美味的甜點驅散負能量！營養低負擔，快樂不罪惡！

房市新風向 NVIDIA效應？

科技巨頭進駐，汐止房價有望破百？重劃區、學區房怎選最穩賺？

ETtoday攝影棚租借

ETtoday攝影棚提供完整設施與高品質服務，提供創作者最佳支援，滿足你各種拍攝需求！

專業明星師資、精湛教學！

想提升技能卻沒時間？專業師資精心設計每門課程，讓你隨時隨地都可以學習！

快來追蹤ETtoday！

點擊右上角的星星追蹤ETtoday，讓你一手掌握最即時的時事焦點，輕鬆成為話題大師！

ETtoday新聞雲手機版新聞雲APP遊戲雲粉絲團
我要投稿人才招募關於我們廣告刊登/合作提案客服信箱隱私權政策
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved. 電話：+886-2-5555-6366