Bwipo「女性生理期時不適合打比賽」炎上　禁賽、獎金捐出

北美電競隊伍 FlyQuest 宣布，旗下選手「Bwipo」在直播中發表不當言論，將對其祭出禁賽處分，禁止參加下一場 LTA 季後賽系列賽。官方同時表示，Bwipo 比賽獎金將全數捐出，用於支持女性投入電競相關計畫。
▼Bwipo 表示女性生理期時不適合打比賽。（圖／翻攝自lolesports推特）
Bwipo 近日在直播中表示，「電競環境中女性選手獲得的支持遠遠不夠，很多男性在打《英雄聯盟》時常常會因心態爆炸而失控，當女性處於生理期又要承擔額外的煩躁難以維持狀態，在我看來一個月之中某些時候，女性就不該參加競技比賽，畢竟比賽不會因為生理期改變排程。」Bwipo 建議女性選手那段時間應該放鬆一下，或多花點時間看影片來分析，而不是參加比賽。
此事隨即引發電競圈廣泛評論，播報員暨分析師 Azael 在社群上直斥，「認為女性因生理期不能打比賽，這是愚蠢的觀點。」他以自身 20 年經驗指出，女性選手中不乏冷靜理性的典範，反觀男性選手中也有人情緒化。長期從事電競工作的 Kelsey Moser 直言這是「自爆」；多名業界人士包括播報員 Sjokz 與 Ovilee May，紛紛在社群媒體上表達失望。
Women being unable to play games competitive due to their periods is as dumb and dangerous of a take as I've seen in a while.— Isaac CB (@AzaelOfficial) September 9, 2025
In my nearly 20 years in esports I've met some of the most calm and logical women, and some of the most irrational and emotional men. I've also had the…
women emotional when period so cant play competitive games is such dangerous rhetoric in the bigger context god damn— Eefje Depoortere (@sjokz) September 9, 2025
find it hard to type all i want so posted a tiktok about the matter
FlyQuest 隨後在 X 發表聲明指出：「近期 Bwipo 言論違背了 FlyQuest 核心價值，我們每天都在努力讓遊戲環境更好，幫助任何有競技熱情的人發揮潛能。任何可能讓女性因此卻步的言論都會傷害電競的未來，我們對此非常重視。」
隨後 Bwipo 也發表道歉聲明，「我知道我搞砸了，我的言論既無知又不尊重女性，包括我身邊的女性，我向那些被我傷害過的人道歉，並後悔利用平台煽動惡意言論和性別歧視。我會反思、傾聽，並做得更好。」
Hi everyone, I know I fucked up. My comments were ignorant and disrespectful to women, including those close to me.— Bwipo (@Bwipo) September 10, 2025
I’m sorry to those I hurt. I regret using my platform to fuel vitriol and sexism instead of support, and I’ll be taking steps to reflect, listen, and do better.
