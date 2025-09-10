ETtoday新聞雲手機版 | 新聞雲APP遊戲雲粉絲團

Bwipo「女性生理期時不適合打比賽」炎上　禁賽、獎金捐出

記者楊智仁／綜合報導

北美電競隊伍 FlyQuest 宣布，旗下選手「Bwipo」在直播中發表不當言論，將對其祭出禁賽處分，禁止參加下一場 LTA 季後賽系列賽。官方同時表示，Bwipo 比賽獎金將全數捐出，用於支持女性投入電競相關計畫。

▼Bwipo 表示女性生理期時不適合打比賽。（圖／翻攝自lolesports推特）▲▼Bwipo。（圖／翻攝自推特）

Bwipo 近日在直播中表示，「電競環境中女性選手獲得的支持遠遠不夠，很多男性在打《英雄聯盟》時常常會因心態爆炸而失控，當女性處於生理期又要承擔額外的煩躁難以維持狀態，在我看來一個月之中某些時候，女性就不該參加競技比賽，畢竟比賽不會因為生理期改變排程。」Bwipo 建議女性選手那段時間應該放鬆一下，或多花點時間看影片來分析，而不是參加比賽。

此事隨即引發電競圈廣泛評論，播報員暨分析師 Azael 在社群上直斥，「認為女性因生理期不能打比賽，這是愚蠢的觀點。」他以自身 20 年經驗指出，女性選手中不乏冷靜理性的典範，反觀男性選手中也有人情緒化。長期從事電競工作的 Kelsey Moser 直言這是「自爆」；多名業界人士包括播報員 Sjokz 與 Ovilee May，紛紛在社群媒體上表達失望。

FlyQuest 隨後在 X 發表聲明指出：「近期 Bwipo 言論違背了 FlyQuest 核心價值，我們每天都在努力讓遊戲環境更好，幫助任何有競技熱情的人發揮潛能。任何可能讓女性因此卻步的言論都會傷害電競的未來，我們對此非常重視。」

隨後 Bwipo 也發表道歉聲明，「我知道我搞砸了，我的言論既無知又不尊重女性，包括我身邊的女性，我向那些被我傷害過的人道歉，並後悔利用平台煽動惡意言論和性別歧視。我會反思、傾聽，並做得更好。」

被調侃「聊聊劉詩詩?」 吳奇隆戴婚戒「破除婚變」

