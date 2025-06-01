祖母玩家過世21年冒險步終章...《FF11》最後上線時間網心碎

記者楊智仁／綜合報導
美國一名 TikToker 日前分享祖母逝世後的紀念影片，內容提及她在《Final Fantasy XI》中經營長達 21 年的遊戲角色將不再登入，引起廣大網友共鳴。該影片上傳後迅速走紅，至今已累積超過上百萬次觀看，不少玩家留言悼念，甚至有人稱曾與她一同戰鬥，展現虛擬社群間深厚的人情連結。
▼祖母玩家過世《FF11》21年冒險步終章。（圖／翻攝自FF11）
根據外媒報導，TikTok 用戶「amabigaill」於 5 月底上傳這支影片，介紹祖母自 2004 年起便投身《Final Fantasy XI》世界，並與多位年輕玩家建立友誼。她在影片中寫道，「奶奶從 2004 年開始玩這款遊戲，與一些年輕玩家成為朋友，對方甚至在 2010 年對方曾親自來拜訪並帶她吃飯。」
影片提及，祖母與其中一位玩家長年保持聯繫，對方現已成家，經常寄送家庭照片給她，而她也會定期回報近況，祖母所創建四個角色更分別以四位長孫女的名字命名，情感深厚。影片發布後眾多觀眾紛紛留言致意，也有網友建議聯繫她曾經加入的公會讓更多舊友得知消息，其他玩家則分享自身類似經驗，「MMO 世界中，看到『最後上線時間』真的會讓人心碎。」
amabigaill 隨後於 5 月 27 日更新表示，許多祖母過去的遊戲夥伴已透過遊戲內訊息表示哀悼，讓她感受到祖母在虛擬世界中的影響力與真摯的友情。
@amabigaill She started playing this game in 2004. Made friends playing online with a few of these teen gamer guys, they had played together for many years and even traveled here to take her to dinner one time in 2010. She kept in close touch with one of them, he’s super grown with a child now, he sent her photos of his family all the time and she would tell him how she’s doing. I had to break the news to him. She named 4 of her characters after her 4 oldest granddaughters. Jessimay, Dabbaby, Bakimmy, and Readykat. She was on the Asura server. #ffxi #finalfantasy #squareenix ♬ To be loved is to be changed - BANzFREAK
