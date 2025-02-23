《刺客教條：暗影者》正史模式加入　玩家無需煩惱對話

記者黃冠瑋／綜合報導

《刺客教條：暗影者》（Assassin's Creed Shadows）預計 3 月 20 日發售，去年12月團隊製作人 Jonathan Dumont 就透露未來將會推出專屬模式，模式開啟後會依照官方設定推進劇情，2月19日官方正式確定加入專屬自動模式，定名為「正史模式」（Canon Mode），玩家將可以不用因為對話複雜而選擇困難，影響遊玩體驗。

▼《刺客教條：暗影者》宣傳封面。（圖／翻攝自twitter／@ac_landmarks）

《刺客教條：暗影者》是由Ubisoft開發的潛行動作角色扮演遊戲，為《刺客教條系列》的第十四部主系列作品，再推出前可說是一波三折，先前官方為了提供更好服務，蒐集玩家反饋進行調整，因此從去年11月15日 二次延期到今年 3 月 20 日發售。

去年12月製作人 Jonathan Dumont 在Reddit上舉辦AMA活動（Ask Me Anything），以此來蒐集如何優化《刺客教條：暗影者》的意見，玩家就有提到劇情對話與行動選擇過於繁多，不知道該如何做出選擇。對此Jonathan Dumont就有說明，玩家在招募盟友和談戀愛時的選擇非常重要，未來會推出專屬模式並且提到該模式開啟後，將會省略過場動畫中「主線和支線」所有對話選項，劇情將會依照遊戲中團隊設定好的歷史進行推進。

▼Jonathan Dumont在Reddit上舉辦Ask Me Anything活動並透露新模式。（圖／翻攝自Reddit／r/assassinscreed）

2月19日官方在上市前確定加入專屬模式定名為「正史模式」（Canon Mode），不過官方有提到該模式開啟後就無法關閉，但玩家還是能調整遊玩難度以及角色切換。此外，Jonathan Dumont也沒針對該模式過多說明遊戲自動選擇的偏向，想瞭解完整內容，還有待正式上線遊玩才能確定。

