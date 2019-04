挑戰北美第一奪冠紀錄！大師兄 Doublelift 週日迎戰 TSM

▲大師兄 Doublelift (圖/嵌自 lolesports,Photos by Tina Jo/Riot Games.)



《英雄聯盟》NA LCS 春季賽決賽 Team Liquid (簡稱:TL)對上 FlyQuest(簡稱:FY),最終 TL 以 3:0 擊敗 FY。對此, Riot 官方賽評 Azael 也在推特公佈 ,Doublelift 目前五度奪冠七次闖入總決賽等等各項紀錄。

Doublelift will make his 7th consecutive finals appearance since 2015 Summer CLG.



Won 5 of his last 6 finals appearances across 3 different teams - CLG, TSM, TL.



He'll have the opportunity to pass Bjergsen for most all time titles (6) in St. Louis next weekend.



Insane. #LCS