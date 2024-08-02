奧運女將超帥射擊姿勢被稱「五條悟」　土耳其神槍手如《城市獵人》

記者楊智仁／綜合報導

2024 巴黎奧運女子 10 公尺空氣步槍決賽，南韓代表隊發揮優異，獲得金包銀好成績，其中銀牌得主金藝智冷酷且帥氣的外表搭配自帶強大氣場圈粉無數，全黑色運動服和熟悉的姿勢，更被網友稱為《咒術迴戰》中的「五條悟」。

Kim Ye-ji has been going viral for carrying her daughters toy with her to the 10m air pistol event where she placed 2nd behind teamate Oh Ye-jin. Clips are also resurfacing from her WR 25m sport pistol performance in May. She will get a chance for a medal in that this weekend. pic.twitter.com/1YlI1llk9Z