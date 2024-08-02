奧運女將超帥射擊姿勢被稱「五條悟」　土耳其神槍手如《城市獵人》

記者楊智仁／綜合報導
2024 巴黎奧運女子 10 公尺空氣步槍決賽，南韓代表隊發揮優異，獲得金包銀好成績，其中銀牌得主金藝智冷酷且帥氣的外表搭配自帶強大氣場圈粉無數，全黑色運動服和熟悉的姿勢，更被網友稱為《咒術迴戰》中的「五條悟」。
Kim Ye-ji has been going viral for carrying her daughters toy with her to the 10m air pistol event where she placed 2nd behind teamate Oh Ye-jin. Clips are also resurfacing from her WR 25m sport pistol performance in May. She will get a chance for a medal in that this weekend. pic.twitter.com/1YlI1llk9Z— Relapsed Cactus (@relapsedcactus) July 31, 2024
決賽中 19 歲南韓好手「吳藝真」成功奪下女子射擊 10 公尺空氣手槍金牌，31 歲「金藝智」則以 241.3 分贏得銀牌，而巴黎奧運這枚銀牌也讓金藝智職業生涯達成重要里程碑，外表實力兼具的她獲得全球粉絲廣泛關注。今年 5 月參加國際射擊世界盃 25 公尺的比賽影片被挖出，引起熱烈討論，一身黑衣黑褲、射擊時單手放口袋宛如《咒術迴戰》中最強的「五條悟老師」。
▼南韓射擊女將被稱「五條悟」。（圖／翻攝自@relapsedcactus、咒術迴戰）
The most "Main Character Energy" I've ever seen in my life.pic.twitter.com/ExuXVxB3VB— Del Walker ???????? (@TheCartelDel) July 30, 2024
Turkey sent a 51 yr old guy with no specialized lenses, eye cover or ear protection and got the silver medal pic.twitter.com/sFKcsRzvrw— non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) July 31, 2024
男子射擊部分一位土耳其大叔同樣成為關注焦點，相較於各國選手幾乎都是「全副武裝」，土耳其男將迪凱奇（Yusuf Dikec）沒有穿戴任何特殊配備「輕裝上陣」卻仍一舉奪得銀牌，觀眾們開玩笑說是「殺手」參加奧運，更有日本網友拿來和《城市獵人》中的冴羽獠比較，甚至為其製作劇場版海報。
劇場版、パリオリンピック射撃。— MYU＠雑音系少年少女 (@myu060309) August 1, 2024
無課金おじさんよ、永遠にーーー pic.twitter.com/hBRqmFbXmU
